Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to take advantage of the current “It Girl” status she is enjoying in the political media world, holding a press conference Friday morning outside the Capitol Building.

The Q&A with assembled reporters came after a roughly 10-minute statement addressing the stripping of her committee assignments Thursday night in a House vote of all Democrats and 11 Republican members of Congress.

The press event was only taken live by Fox News, and Rep. Greene showed an impressive mastery of media training, providing an extemporaneous speech without any benefit of Teleprompter or script. The tenor of her speech was a surprising mix of her signature combative style and some noteworthy self-awareness and candor.

To wit: she blamed the media for “teaching people to hate people like me and President Trump,” but went further, adding “And then on the right, it’s the same way. Teaching people to hate AOC, Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelosi. It goes both ways, doesn’t it?”

The lion’s share of her speech was the sort of rhetoric we’ve seen from Rep. Greene in the past, but it’s when she took questions that the fireworks started. An unidentified reporter from CNN asked about Greene’s allegation that Speaker Pelosi was guilty of treason and if she should apologize and received a predictable lashing for CNN’s past “Russian collusion” coverage.

Greene also noted that while she and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez had never met, there was a similar comparison between the two, because as she sees it, neither of them care much about what others think about them, which is the reason why each makes waves. She of course then criticized Rep. Ocasio Cortez, who she claimed “embraces policies of socialism or what you could call communism,” so the tenor was not exactly amicable.

But it was one of the last questions in which Greene was asked if she were truly sorry for her past conspiracy theories and inflammatory comments like calling for the lynching of former President Barack Obama and the execution of her other political foes.

“Is there anything that you have said that you now want to say I’m sorry for, not just you regret or walk back but is there anything you are sorry for saying in the past?” she was asked.

“Of course, I’m sorry for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive and I sincerely mean that,” she replied, adding, “I think it’s good to say when we’ve done something wrong.”

Watch above via Fox News.

