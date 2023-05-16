Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Impeachment Bender Hits FBI Director Wray and Jan. 6 Prosecutor

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) threatened to impeach two more of her political foes on Tuesday, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday alongside Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, where they were pressed on violent crime rates in the nation’s capital city. When Greene’s time to speak came up, she complained that January 6th is “all you hear about” instead of previous D.C. riots perpetrated by leftists over the years.

When Greene got to Graves, she accused him of declining to prosecute most of the cases his office presided over last year.

“Instead,” she added, “you are solely focused on prosecuting January 6th cases from one single day in our history.”

Greene didn’t ask Graves any questions, using the rest of her time to rail against him with more accusations of neglecting crime to persecute Capitol rioters. The crux of this was when Greene insinuated that Graves drove Capitol rioter Matthew Perna to his death last year when he committed suicide after pleading guilty to the charges he faced from the riot and was awaiting his sentence.

Right before his sentencing, you, Mr. Graves, asked the judge for more time to object to the pre-sentence reports, by the way, while you were not prosecuting many of the kinds in D.C. This was so that you would ask for at least a few more years in prison for the guy that walked around in the Capitol for 20 minutes, not assaulting anyone. And this is what you have done repeatedly over and over for those who pled or have been convicted on January 6th.

Greene ended by proclaiming that the “weaponizing of the Department of Justice needs to come to an end,” and that D.C. residents are “victims of your abuse of power.”

“Because of that,” she proclaimed, “I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves, and I yield back the remainder of my time.”

Later on Tuesday, Greene’s office announced should also introduce articles of impeachment for Wary. “Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray,” a statement from the Georgia Republican read, adding:

Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. The Soviet-style tactics used by the FBI against normal Americans are unprecedented in this country.

Add that to the list of frivolous list of impeachments Greene has filed, or threatened to file, against political figures she doesn’t like, including President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the judges who oversaw Jan. 6th rioters’ convictions.

Watch the above via CSPAN2.

