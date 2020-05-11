The past few days at the White House — of staffers testing positive for the coronavirus and officials quarantining out of an abundance of caution — have highlighted the Covid-19 guidelines and safeguards in place for the most powerful people in the country.

On Monday, billionaire Mark Cuban said those safeguards need to be the norm across the country before people can start feeling comfortable.

Cuban was on CNBC earlier and said, “I’m using the White House protocol now. Whatever the White House is doing for the president and vice president, that’s the protocol I want to use for my employees. And if I can’t adhere to that, then why would I put them at risk?”

“We’ve asking ourselves who can we trust with our lives, and we’re not getting any type of response back, and so if we’re not getting a solid response, if we’re not hearing a solid plan, if we’re not getting specific guidelines for health care, then the best we can do is emulate what has to be the highest level of care available, which is the White House,” he continued.

“We have to get to that point where the White House standard becomes the national standard in order for consumers to feel safe going out, in order for employers to feel completely safe bringing people back to work,” Cuban concluded. “And I think we can get there, I just don’t know when.”

Just this afternoon the White House directed West Wing staffers to wear masks at all times in the building, unless they’re at their desks:

White House employees will soon be asked to wear masks or face coverings in public parts of the complex, per multiple officials. Not required in private offices. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 11, 2020

You can watch above, via CNBC.

