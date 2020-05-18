Mark Cuban offered some gentle criticism of President Donald Trump’s comments about taking hydroxychloroquine during an appearance on Fox News Monday night.

Cuban was on to talk about the economic stimulus still needed across the country and the question of how to safely resume sports again, but Martha MacCallum also asked Cuban about the possibility of him running for president down the line.

Cuban said he hasn’t closed the door yet and crazy things could happen between now and November.

“If there’s a resurgence of the virus and just the thing the president put in place just go horribly wrong, or that Joe Biden proposes goes horribly wrong, maybe people will look to somebody else in a different type of solution,” he added.

During his answer he briefly riffed on the president saying today he’s taking hydroxychloqoruine. MacCallum asked Cuban if he thinks POTUS is taking an unnecessary risk.

“All I can tell you is what I’ve read in the studies,” Cuban said, “and you know, supposedly taking hydroxychloroquine can extend your QT and create other types of heart ailments, but again, I’m not the doctor, I’m not the scientist, I just know what I’ve read.”

When MacCallum mentioned Trump’s line “what have you got to lose?”, Cuban somewhat bewilderedly said in response, “You don’t want to be making medical decisions, whether you’re the president or anybody else, with the line ‘What have you got to lose?'”

He said POTUS certainly has a right to his own choices, but added, “‘what have you got to lose?’ is not the way to run a country.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

