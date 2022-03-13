Mark Levin Slams ‘Putin Wing of the Media’ For Pushing Ukraine Bioweapons Theory Days After Tucker Carlson Promotes It

Fox News’ Mark Levin on Sunday slammed those in the media promoting the conspiracy theory that Ukraine has been secretly developing bioweapons in conjunction with the U.S.

“As you watch and I sit here, Vladimir Putin’s thugs are committing war crimes and atrocities at his direction,” Levin began. “And in fact, as far as Vladimir Putin is concerned, they’re not committing enough war crimes and atrocities because only then does he believe that they can take Ukraine and take Ukraine quicker than he can right now.”

He then highlighted the number of children and women being killed, as Russian forces continue to target civilian areas, and rejected the notion that Putin does not plan to move beyond Ukraine.

“Now, how do we know he intends to move beyond it? Because he told us! He spoke about it and wrote about it last summer,” Levin said. “What is it with these analysts that don’t understand that this is just the beginning when it comes to Vladimir Putin?”

Levin went on to rebuke the Biden administration and analysts who have expressed fears about “escalation,” arguing that those fears signal to Putin and his “lap dog” Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, that they can continue to mount their threats.

“Peace through strength is about deterrence,” Levin said. “What you’re hearing from this administration is passivity, is weakness. That’s what Putin’s hearing, that’s what Xi [Jinping]‘s hearing, that’s what Tehran’s hearing, that’s what they’re all hearing. Why do you think they attacked in the first place?”

Levin went on to sharply criticize the Pentagon’s decision to not send fighter jets to Ukraine, saying that the worry of escalation “doesn’t even make any sense.”

“If Putin wanted to use nuclear weapons, well why doesn’t he use them? If he’s that much of a nut, if he’s that much over the edge, he doesn’t need to wait for ‘provocation’ or ‘escalation’?” Levin said. “And have we escalated anything? He invaded a sovereign country, he invaded a country that his country has an agreement with in 1994 to help protect their sovereignty if they give up their nukes.”

Levin then shredded Putin’s conspiracy theory that the U.S. and Ukraine have been secretly working to develop bioweapons, which has been parroted as a talking point by some in American media — most notably Levin’s Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson.

“There are no nukes there. There’s been a phony story about American biotech centers there to develop weapons and so forth,” Levin said.

“And of course, the Putin wing of the Republican party and the Putin wing of the media and the Putin wing of the Democrat party, they’re all over it,” he continued. “No, those are old Soviet locations that the United States…has been trying to deal with. We’re not developing biochemical weapons in Ukraine.”

He added: “What is it about these so-called America First-ers in the end who are really America Last-ers if you think about it?”

He again underscored that Russian forces have killed children, attacked a maternity hospital, and seized control of Chernobyl.

“Oh Mark, you believe those stories they attacked it,” he said. “They attacked it. That’s why the Ukrainians gave it up, because the Ukrainians didn’t want a nuclear response.”

