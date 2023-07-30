Fox News host Mark Levin praised U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, for her handling of the Hunter Biden plea deal earlier this week in Delaware.

Levin spent much of his opening monologue on Life, Liberty, and Levin raging at DC judges and FBI officials for their role in the multiple legal cases against Trump. However, he took time to praise Judge Noreika for her handling of the now scuttled Biden plea deal.

The president’s son back in June agreed to a plea deal with the Department of Justice over tax misdemeanors and a felony gun charge. However, the agreement fell apart earlier this week in a Delaware court, forcing the younger Biden to plead guilty to the charges against him.

Levin noted that Noreika background shows she does not have “connection” to the “swamp of judges in Washington, DC.”

“This judge in Wilmington is not part of the social professional swamp of judges in Washington, DC. She’s in Wilmington, Delaware,” Levin said on Sunday night. “I looked at her background. She’s has no connection to those people. An honest judge with integrity who is not biased makes a huge difference in this country. That’s what happened.”

The Republican firebrand also praised Noreika along with Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the Trump classified documents case in Florida, for not “rubber stamping” the legal moves of the DOJ.

The Biden lawyers and the Department of Justice are used to being rubber stamped. The Department of Justice has been rubber stamped all throughout the Trump investigation. That is, the judges have upheld virtually every single thing they’ve wanted to do, including all the abuses. This judge is not part of that circle. She’s in Wilmington, the judge in Florida, Judge Cannon, is not part of this circle. That’s why they trash her and they’re trying to influence her. She’s not part of that circle. So that’s what’s important to understand. When people say, how did they expect to get away with this? Because they’re used to getting away with it, except when you move outside of Washington, don’t get me wrong. The courts aren’t perfect, but when you move outside of Washington, you actually have a chance at justice. And due process. That’s what happened in Wilmington. Let’s hope it continues. And that’s hopefully what will happen in Florida.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com