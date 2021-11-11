Mark Levin ERUPTS Over Rittenhouse Trial: ‘This Prosecutor’s Ass Should Be in Front of an Ethics Committee!’

Mark Levin went on a lengthy rant on Thursday night ridiculing prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin for bringing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old is on trial on homicide charges, and says he acted in self-defense when he shot three people – two fatally – during civil unrest last year.

Levin also slammed the media for its coverage of the shooting and subsequent trial.

“I believe the media in this country is helping to fuel riots, it’s helping to fuel divisiveness, and it’s helping to fuel hate in this country,” he said. “You can see we are at each other’s throats.”

The Fox weekend host then ripped the prosecution.

“This prosecutor in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse needs to have ethics complaints filed against him with the Supreme Court of Wisconsin,” said Levin, who called the charges against the defendant “thin.”

Levin hailed Rittenhouse’s testimony. “This kid went on the stand and he defended himself. He defended his freedom, and he was superb. If you’re guilty as hell, trust me, you’re not gonna go on that stand.”

“We keep hearing about this kid, ‘Oh, he had 30 rounds in his rifle.’ Well what should he have had? 10? ‘Oh, he crossed state lines to go to Kenosha. First of all, he didn’t. And so what if he did? His father lived there. Why he is the one that’s on defense and has to explain himself to the media?”

Levin then brought up the criminal pasts of the people Rittenhouse shot, including one who was convicted of child molestation. Another had been repeatedly charged with domestic abuse.

“And what about the governor of Wisconsin?” Levin continued. “The president of the United States at the time, Donald Trump, called the governor when Kenosha was burning and said I will agree to send in more National Guardsmen because you can’t defend the city. He said no! Why isn’t he responsible for anything?”

He added, “The issue is whether Kyle Rittenhouse, this young man had a right to defend himself. And the answer is absolutely yes! It’s not that the prosecution was incompetent. They were politically motivated. They did not have a case! That’s why they resorted to violating the Constitution and the judge’s orders. And that’s why this prosecutor’s ass should be in front of an ethics committee in front of in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.”

Watch above via Fox News.

