Mark Levin Tears Up Pictures of MLK, Abraham Lincoln and the American Flag in Rant Furiously Insisting Republicans LOVE Those Things

Fox News weekend host Mark Levin went all in on performative politics by ripping up photos of American icons in a scathing rant about everything Republicans cherish that Democrats supposedly hate.

The Life, Liberty & Levin host, known for his fealty to Donald Trump, kicked off his show by claiming the ex-president and the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters has nothing to do with America’s political divisions ahead of the midterm elections.

“Clearly that is a lie,” Levin declared. Rhetorically asking who is responsible, Levin held up a picture depicting the American nuclear family, claiming it to be one of many American cornerstones that Democrats want to see repudiated and abolished.

They reject nuclear family! This transgender — I don’t know what it is — movement, the attack on women in Title IX, the attack on men, the attack on the family, that parents should not have a role in raising of their children. They reject the nuclear family. We support it.

Levin punctuated his statement by ripping up the photo he was holding. He became increasingly angered while he delivered the same kind of tirade and photo-ripping with pictures symbolizing the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Supreme Court, the Founding Fathers, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., the military, the school classroom, the dollar, the American worker, farms, and the border.

“We believe in it, they do not!” Levin proclaimed. This went on for about 10 minutes before Levin concluded by holding up a picture of the American flag, ripping that up while declaring the hatred, I guess, that Democrats have for it.

We believe the American people are the greatest people on the face of the Earth. Because we created and established the greatest country on the face of the Earth. The Democrat party does not believe that. They believe that America is too good. Too big. Too powerful. And they are destroying us from within. They don’t even like the American flag (rip). We do.

