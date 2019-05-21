Conservative radio host Mark Levin ran wild on Tuesday morning when he joined Fox & Friends to rip into the media, Donald Trump‘s 2020 competitors for the White House, and pretty much everything in between.

As Levin ostensibly was on to promote his new book, Brian Kilmeade asked what he thought about the ever-growing field of Democratic nominees. Kilmeade was especially interested in how Democrats will eventually try to topple Joe Biden in the polls, and Levin responded with his typically perceptive and insightful manner.

“This is a freak show,” he said in an erudite declaration. “By the time they’re done, they’ll be grabbing homeless people off the street and so forth for anybody that wants to run for presidency. I don’t see a dime’s worth of difference between any of the candidates either.”

Levin went on by raving about how the political media “must be defeated” before taking swings at “washed up” Biden, “this mayor out the Indiana [who you] can’t even pronounce his name,” and “old red” Bernie Sanders. When the conversation shifted to Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch disputing James Comey‘s characterization of their talks about Hillary Clinton‘s email probe, Levin proclaimed that the former FBI chief can be summed up in one word: “psycho.”

“He is a very peculiar man,” said Levin. “I have never seen a former FBI director conduct himself this way…Let’s remember, the entire senior level of the FBI is blown out.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com