GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, a staunch President Donald Trump ally, played coy about his political future in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

“Word on the street, Congressman, is that you’re getting out of town. I don’t know when you are getting out of town but I know you’re getting out of town. What do you have planned?” Jesse Watters asked Meadows on Watters’ World Saturday.

“They are not only coming after Donald Trump. They are also coming after every single person that voted for him. “ @repmarkmeadows pic.twitter.com/YGTdrgUKTc — Watters’ World (@WattersWorld) December 22, 2019

“I’m going to continue to fight for this president,” Meadows said. “I can tell you we’re gonna stay in the fight because the job of actually returning America to its rightful owner–we the people–is not done and we’re gonna get Donald Trump re-elected.”

Meadows announced this week that he was not seeking re-election for his seat in North Carolina, where he also said of his role with the Trump and his administration that “I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come.”

“So no Cabinet position?” Watters asked.

“Nothing definite planned,” Meadows responded. “Other than I’m going to help the president.”

