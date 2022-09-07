Martha MacCallum Confronts Rick Scott Over Handling of GOP Campaign Funds: ‘Where Did All That Money Go?’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum questioned Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his management of funds meant to help Republican Senate candidates in their midterm races.

The GOP is hoping to take back both houses of Congress, but face a taller order in the Senate, which Democrats control 50-50 by virtue of holding the vice presidency. Some first-time candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in swing states have some Republicans concerned about the party’s ability to retake the upper chamber.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Story, MacCallum asked Scott about a New York Times report detailing how under Scott’s chairmanship, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent millions of dollars in 2021. The GOP’s Senate fundraising arm now has less than half of its Democratic counterpart has in cash on hand.

“There was a piece in the New York Times,” MacCallum began. “Here’s the headline: How a Record Cash Haul Vanished for Senate Republicans. It says that by the end of July, the National Republican Senatorial Committee had collected a record $181.5 million, but had already spent 95% of it. Then it goes to August, where you have just $23 million left.”

MacCallum’s was blunt: “How did that happen? Where did all that money go?”

“Well, we did the right thing,” Scott answered. “We spent early. Here’s the problem with campaigns. If you’re waiting until the last month, there’s too much noise out there. So what we did, as soon as our candidates got through their primaries, we started helping them.”

MacCallum noted many of the Senate races are actually quite close.

But Senator, you see a lot of these races that are tightening up, in Florida , in Ohio, and these candidates are in need of money at this point,” she said. “Some of them are pointing fingers at your leadership and saying that it’s not working. What do you say to them?”

“Well, let’s look at the numbers,” Scott replied. “We’re gonna keep our hardest races to keep. Ron Johnson’s gonna win. We–”

“He’s behind by about five points right now, right?” MacCallum interjected.

“So, Ron Johnson’s either tied, or up a little bit, or down barely,” Scott said. He went on to explain that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a Senate seat in Georgia because “he wasn’t defined early” by the opposition

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com