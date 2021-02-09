Martha MacCallum Faults Biden For Not Pardoning Trump Before Impeachment Trial: ‘He May Regret it Down the Road’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum faulted President Joe Biden for not pardoning Donald Trump before his impeachment trial, claiming “he may regret it down the road.”

MacCallum noted the speed of the trial, evoking past comments by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and calling it a “snap impeachment.”

“As a nation, you have to step back at a moment like this and look at the larger implications of the action that’s being taken,” she added. “If it was so very important to hold these impeachment proceedings, regardless of the fact that the president is now out of office, then it should have been approached in a way that took the time that is required to hold hearings and to have witnesses.”

MacCallum continued to argue that if the trial was so crucial to the future of the nation, it should have been “done properly or not at all.”

The anchor then faulted Biden for failing to take the “very bold route,” as he decided not to pardon Trump after he incited an insurrection.

“It might’ve gone a long way to laying the groundwork for future unity in this country,” she added. “You remember when Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon, it was a difficult choice that he made but he did it, I think, in a selfless and somewhat apolitical, as apolitical as a move like that can be, way.”

Although Ford did pardon Nixon, their relationship does not compare at all to Biden and Trump’s, as Ford was originally Nixon’s Vice President, and the two were members of the same political party.

“Joe Biden did not decide to make that move. He may regret it down the road,” she added. “Some of the politics and the theater that we are about to see, I think could ultimately be used on the Trump side on his behalf.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

