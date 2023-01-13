Martha MacCallum Says Statue of Liberty Would Be Sad Over Report Migrants Are Picky About Food: ‘A Little Tear Coming Down’

Fox News host Martha MacCallum wondered if the Statue of Liberty might be sad upon hearing a report migrants in a New York City hotel are drinking to excess, fighting, and being picky about their food.

An employee at the ROW NYC in Manhattan told the network Thursday that migrants being housed at the expensive spot are letting food go to waste, getting drunk, and engaging in domestic violence.

“It’s a disgrace,” Felipe Rodriguez told host Laura Ingraham. “The chaos that we see at the ROW today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana, [and] consuming drugs.”

Rodriguez provided images showing parts of the hotel look more like a fraternity house than a classic hotel. He also said many people being housed at the ROW believe they are above perfectly fine food and are letting it spoil.

On Friday’s edition of The Five, MacCallum cited the report.

While addressing Geraldo Rivera, she said, “When I’m reading this story, right, I’m thinking about [Emma] Lazarus’ poem on the Statue of Liberty.” She added:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.” Right? And I’m thinking there’s a little tear coming down the Statue of Liberty’s head when she hears that the food is not exactly what they would like and there is mayhem going on in these hotels, where people are also, according to this whistleblower, having sex in the hallways, getting into fights, domestic abuse is taking place.

MacCallum asked Rivera, “What is going on?”

Rivera said migrants are less likely to commit crimes than American citizens.

“That means mathematically speaking, the more undocumented immigrants you have a community, the lower the crime rate,” he said.

