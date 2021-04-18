Martha Raddatz confronted Secretary of State Antony Blinken on ABC’s This Week over how the Biden administration is “poised to break a major promise” on increasing refugee admissions.

President Joe Biden was criticized by a number of Democrats over news the administration is keeping the the Trump-era refugee cap in place. Following that outcry, the White House put out a statement saying there was “confusion” and that the president will “set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.”

Raddatz brought up the criticism and asked Blinken to clarify: “Is the cap on and how far could it go?”

Blinken said that the Biden administration inherited “a broken system” that “did not have the resources, the means, to effectively process as many people as we hoped.”

He defended the president’s actions and said they plan to “lift… restraints that the previous administration had imposed.”

Raddatz directly asked what the new number will be. You can watch the full exchange above, via ABC.

