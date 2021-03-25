Martin Luther King III Denounces New Georgia Election Law, Which Restricts ‘Souls to Polls’ Sunday Voting, as a ‘Form of Racism’

Martin Luther King III, the son of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., harshly criticized the new election law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Thursday, calling out its provisions as a “form of racism,” specifically singling out restrictions on Sunday voting.

King made the comments on CNN’s The Situation Room, guest anchored by Pamela Brown, saying it was “a very sad day” for Georgia, and the law “bodes to moving back to Jim Crow era kind of legislation.”

The bill “certainly has the potential to reduce voters, particularly of color,” he continued, highlighting a provision that makes it a misdemeanor to give food or water to a voter waiting in line. “How inhumane can these legislators be?”

The solution, said King, was for people to be “more vigilant — black people, young people, older people, poor people are going to have to be more vigilant.”

“It’s unfortunate this trend is happening across America, and over 40 states across our nation,” he said. “There used to be a time if you called someone a racist, they would want to retreat. Now it seems to be alright to be a racist. It’s a sad day in America, quite frankly.”

“So you’re saying that you view the bill he signed as a form of racism?” asked Brown.

“Oh, absolutely,” King replied, saying there was “no other reason” to pass legislation like this, noting how well the general election in November, and the Senate special elections in January, had gone — with almost no instances of voter irregularities. “Why would you restrict? We’re supposed to be expanding the right to vote to make it easier, not restricting the right to vote. It’s a travesty, tragic.”

King added that he believed the legislation might backfire on Georgia Republicans, by firing up voters.

He also disagreed with recent comments from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) that Sunday was the day to praise God, and shouldn’t be a day for voting.

“In the communities of color, and many other communities,” said King, “after church — ‘souls to the polls.’ People are led to the polls. Certainly we can praise God all the time, and go to church on Sabbath Day, but also, we can participate in the government.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

