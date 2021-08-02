Mary Trump appeared on The View to promote her new book Reckoning, which explains the national trauma suffered by her uncle, former President Donald Trump and suggests a way to heal. During her appearance, however, she took a clear shot at co-host Meghan McCain who did not participate in either of the two segments in which she was interviewed.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked the last question in a series of interview questions, noting recent polls that suggest Republicans favor Donald Trump, Jr. as a favorite. “Do you think he will run?” Hostin asked.

“I think that says a lot more about the Republican party than it says about anything else,” Mary Trump replied, before admitting she did not know what Don Jr. plans to do, before pivoting back to her uncle. “What I do know is that one thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful, and I think that’s why we see so much strife in this country, and we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have,” she said.

“This is an incredibly powerful platform,” she continued, “and I think the more we talk openly about these things — it’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me — but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

After she wrapped co-host Whoopi Goldberg sat silent for an awkward number of seconds, though it seemed more due to technical issues and not due to flabbergastronomics.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com