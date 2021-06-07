Mary Trump Says Her Uncle ‘Would Never Do Anything’ to Sacrifice for His Kids If Prosecutors Went After Them

The niece of Donald Trump scoffed at the idea that the former president would sacrifice himself to protect his children from potential legal trouble. Mary Trump told Chris Cuomo on Monday that Trump wouldn’t jeopardize his well-being to protect his offspring from prosecutors if it ever came to that.

“What’s good for him has always been his only calculus,” said Trump of her uncle. “Really, that’s the only calculation he makes ever.”

Cuomo asked Trump, “What would it mean to Donald Trump if they came after his kids? Would that change his disposition, do you think? Would he take one for his kids?”

“No, he wouldn’t,” she replied, explaining,

I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him. What he probably doesn’t understand is that’s not really how it works. You know, they always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target. But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I’m fairly sure they would. So if that indeed happens, it’s going to be fascinating, because he would never do anything to protect them if it were at his expense.

“How do you know?” asked Cuomo.

“I’ve known him my whole life,” said Trump. “And unfortunately, I’ve had to analyze him pretty closely over the last four or five years. This is somebody who’s never changed. He doesn’t evolve. And as you said earlier, he has one thing he cares about, and that’s himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it’s his kids.

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are executives in the Trump Organization, currently the subject of a criminal investigation.

Watch above via CNN

