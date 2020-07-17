Mary Trump, niece to President Donald Trump, told Rachel Maddow this week that she heard her uncle use the N-word and anti-Semitic language years ago.

Chris Cuomo followed up on that Friday in his interview with Trump.

Cuomo said how the reporting about children in cages at the border “messed with my theory that he knows better and that there is a human being in there, which means there is somebody in there who has compassion, it’s just selective to his own interests.”

“But then I read your book and you say, ‘No, no, no, I remember the guy dropping the N-word in my house, this is a guy who’s had bigoted feelings,'” Cuomo continued. “I had given him the benefit of the doubt that he was a demagogue, but not a bigot. You’re saying no, you’ve heard him use language and express ideas that are bigoted, period.”

“Oh, yeah,” Trump said. She said that her uncle is “endangering through his rhetoric and through his actions the lives of African-Americans in this country every day.”

“And you think he does so with animus, that he has a problem with Black people?” Cuomo asked.

“Yes,” Trump responded. “Also, he thinks it will work with his base. It’s operating on both levels.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]