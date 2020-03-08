Governor Larry Hogan appeared on Meet the Press this morning to talk about the response to coronavirus cases in Maryland.

At one point, Chuck Todd remarked, “There does seem as if politics is getting in the way a little bit. The president even took a shot at a fellow governor of yours on the other side of the aisle. Are you concerned that if it looks like partisanship is being invoked at the top, it will just devolve?”

Hogan said that “clear, direct communication is critical” in a crisis and said that the politics should be taken out of it.

“Being transparent, being direct, keeping the public informed with the facts is critical, and it’s not a time to play politics,” he added, saying he’s spoken with the vice president and Secretary Alex Azar.

Todd more directly asked Hogan, “Are you concerned the president may undermine the efforts of the federal response?”

“I think it was a really smart move for the president to elevate Vice President Pence to work across all the different agencies and to coordinate — he’s a former governor, he knows the governors are on the front lines. He is doing, I think, a good job of coordinating everybody and communicating with us,” Hogan said. “I think that’s the way the messaging ought to go. Has the president been perfect in his communication? I would say he hasn’t communicated the way I would and the way I might like him to. But I think the rest of the team has been doing a pretty good job.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

