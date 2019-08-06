After CNN shamed Republican politicians who refused to appear on the network in light of the weekend’s shootings, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz chimed in that he had agreed to appear on two different CNN shows — and both cancelled.

Gaetz said he had agreed to appear on Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday, then the appearance was cancelled. He then agreed to go on Anderson Cooper 360, and they cancelled later in the day. “I’m ready for the discussion whenever CNN is,” said Gaetz.

I was scheduled for @ErinBurnett today. She cancelled. Then I agreed to go on @AC360. They cancelled later in the day. I’m ready for the discussion whenever @cnn is. https://t.co/LtdadctfCe — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 6, 2019

Gaetz quoted a Mediaite report covering CNN anchor Jake Tapper naming all of the Republican Congress members who turned down requests to appear on his Sunday show. CNN’s Jim Sciutto followed up Monday by applauding Rep. Ted Yoho for being the only one of 50 conservative congress members who was willing to appear on CNN after the shootings.

CNN did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment on Gaetz’s claim.

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

