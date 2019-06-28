Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over his threatening tweet to Michael Cohen a few months ago.

Gaetz said in that now-infamous tweet, “Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

Gaetz since apologized and took down the tweet. Tonight he spoke to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and dismissed the investigation.

“It really highlights the double standard that exists with today’s left,” he said. “We’ve got members of Congress, Maxine Waters actually incite violence against Republicans and supporters of the president. We have Rashida Tlaib, before the ink was even dry on her election certificate, using profanity to talk about how she’s going to impeach the president.”

MacCallum noted that Gaetz received bipartisan criticism over his tweet, showing video of Senator Rick Scott calling it “disgusting.”

Gaetz said at one point the timing suggests a “coordinated effort to go after people like me, people like Kellyanne Conway, who are effective advocates for a transformational president.”

MacCallum asked Gaetz if Trump ever told him to “put something out there on social media about Michael Cohen” at the time. Gaetz said he did not.

“I think that’s really where this is going,” he continued. “Folks think they can get to the president through me because I work with the president a lot, talk to the president a lot.”

