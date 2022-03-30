Matt Gaetz Goes on Fox News Exactly One Year After Appearance Tucker Carlson Called ‘One of the Weirdest Interviews I’ve Ever Conducted’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Fox News Wednesday night exactly one year after his most recent interview on the network.

On March 30, 2021, Tucker Carlson interviewed Gaetz about reporting that claimed the Department of Justice was investigating whether the congressman had sexual relations with a minor.

Gaetz denied wrongdoing – and still does – but at one point during the interview he cited a dinner he allegedly had with Carlson and Carlson’s wife. The Florida Republican also mentioned a friend of his being present.

“You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” Gaetz told the host.

“I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” Carlson responded.

After the interview Carlson told viewers,

That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted. That story just appeared in the news a couple of hours ago, and on the certainty that there’s always more than you read in the newspaper, we immediately called Matt Gaetz and asked him to come on and tell us more. Which, as you saw, he did. I don’t think that clarified much, but it certainly showed this is a deeply interesting story and we’ll be following it.

Fast-forward to March 30, 2022, and Carlson spoke of that interview before introducing Gaetz.

“So Gaetz made an appearance on this show, which turned out to be one of the weirdest interviews we’ve ever done,” Carlson said. “He denied it. He has not been on Fox News since that day.”

Carlson welcomed Gaetz after his apparent exile from the network and asked about the investigation.

“The most important thing that’s happened since our last on-air discussion, someone has been indicted and has pled guilty to trying to shake down my family based on this pile of lies,” Gaetz said, referring to the indictment of a Florida attorney for allegedly attempting to extort Gaetz’s father for $25 million.

Gaetz reiterated that he is innocent and Carlson changed the subject to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

