Julián Castro has been getting criticism for his heated debate exchange with Joe Biden. This morning Mika Brzezinski slammed Castro and said it was such a low blow from the Democratic candidate that it struck her as “Matt Gaetz-level.”

Congressman Gaetz was on Fox News tonight with Ed Henry talking about the upcoming release of DOJ IG Michael Horowitz‘s report on alleged FISA abuses. At the end of the interview, Henry asked him for his response to Brzezinski saying he takes the low road.

Gaetz said of Castro’s swipe at Biden, “It guess wasn’t really Matt Gaetz-level because it wasn’t all that interesting, entertaining, or effective, it was probably more Mika Brzezinski-level because most people are panning it today and that seemed to be audiences react to her show on that other network.”

He also swiped at Morning Joe‘s ratings and said maybe they’re trying to “gin up a fight with me” for attention.

Gaetz also took a shot at them when talking impeachment with Henry, saying Democrats have become “so captive to voices like Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough that they are taking poisonous political candy in the form of an impeachment inquiry.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

