During today’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz teed off on Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman and asked him about a tweet he sent last year referencing the dossier and the, um, “pee tape.”

What lying? Nothing in the dossier has proved to be false (including your pee tape). But we can agree that we all look forward to the facts coming out. Everything that has come out so far has shown you to be an out and out liar (eg Cohen tape, purpose of June 9 meeting, etc). https://t.co/or1ZQbCmy0 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 5, 2018

Gaetz questioned Goldman about his politics and political donations before before bringing up that tweet, displaying a blown-up version of it, ripping the infamous Steele dossier, and remarking, “As we sit here today, where you’ve I guess got a tweet mentioning a pee tape, presenting yourself not as a partisan, hired by the Democrats to pursue the president, do you regret this tweet?”

Goldman stuck to the investigation and said, “I hope you read the evidence.”

Gaetz repeatedly asked him if he regrets it before decrying the whole impeachment process.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

