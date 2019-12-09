comScore
Matt Gaetz Presses Dem Counsel Over Tweet of His Referencing ‘Pee Tape’: Do You Regret This?

By Josh FeldmanDec 9th, 2019, 5:29 pm

During today’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz teed off on Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman and asked him about a tweet he sent last year referencing the dossier and the, um, “pee tape.”

Gaetz questioned Goldman about his politics and political donations before before bringing up that tweet, displaying a blown-up version of it, ripping the infamous Steele dossier, and remarking, “As we sit here today, where you’ve I guess got a tweet mentioning a pee tape, presenting yourself not as a partisan, hired by the Democrats to pursue the president, do you regret this tweet?”

Goldman stuck to the investigation and said, “I hope you read the evidence.”

Gaetz repeatedly asked him if he regrets it before decrying the whole impeachment process.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

