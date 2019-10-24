Matt Gaetz Rages Against Jackie Speier For Calling Him a White Man: ‘Sickening’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave an interview to MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on Thursday that went instantly off the rails when he railed against Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and her criticism for his storming of the impeachment hearing.

Gaetz was on to talk about how he led a group of his fellow Republicans on Wednesday as they barged in on a secure hearing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was holding on the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

Before Gaetz could be questioned, however, he complained that Speier gave an interview to Morning Joe earlier in the day and called the GOP’s intrusion “a high school prank by a bunch of 50-year-old white men.”

“Did she say we were a bunch of white men?” Gaetz asked. “What does the fact that we are white men have to do with our desire to represent the millions of constituents we serve?”

“I was deeply offended by that,” he continued. “When Jackie Speier walks in a room, I don’t sit there and say a white woman came in…This is the type of identity politics from the left that seems to permeate any substantive or procedural arguments they make, and it’s sickening to me that that’s how we would be thought of…It’s just really kind of sickening.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]