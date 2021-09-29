Matt Gaetz RAGES at Milley, Austin During Hearing: ‘If We Didn’t Have a President That Was So Addled, You All Would Be Fired!’

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed on General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a hearing on the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As Milley and Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee the day after their hearing with the Senate committee, Gaetz went off about their assessments on Afghanistan and broader decisions around the Middle East.

“It seems like you are chronically bad at this,” Gaetz said as he railed on about the Afghanistan government’s fragility and Milley’s conversations with multiple journalists. He then appropriated “the big lie” — a phrase to decry former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election falsehoods — in order to declare that “the big lie that this was ever going to be successful and we could ever rely on the Afghanistan government for anything at all.”

Gaetz continued by accusing Milley of undermining the military’s chain of command, and he steamrolled over the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff when he attempted to refute that notion as he did yesterday. He eventually brought his tirade to a crescendo as he spoke about Milley’s statement that he won’t resign just because President Joe Biden didn’t take his advice on Afghanistan.

You said yesterday that you weren’t going to resign when senators asked you this question. I believe that you guys probably won’t resign. You seem to be very happy failing up over there. But if we didn’t have a president that was so adult, you all would be fired. Because that is what you deserve. You’ve let down people who wear the uniform in my district and all around the country, and you are far more interested in what your perception is and how people think about you in insider Washington books than you care about winning.

Gaetz’s time expired at the end of his harangue, and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) began her allowed time by saying “I apologize for the behavior of my colleague.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

