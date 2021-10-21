Gaetz Slams Democrats Over Bannon Contempt Charge: ‘We’re Not Here Because of Democracy. Save Me the Alligator Tears’

During Thursday’s floor debate on the contempt of Congress charge pending against Steve Bannon, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed the charge is meant to distract from a faltering Democratic agenda.

Shortly after Gaetz’s remarks, the House voted 229-202 to approve the contempt charge. Nine Republicans joined the Democrats in voting “yes.”

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol had approved the charge on Tuesday. The committee subpoenaed Bannon, but he is refusing to comply. On his podcast the day before the attack, Bannon said, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Speaking on the House floor, Gaetz asked, “Why are we here on the floor of the House of Representatives listening to the Democrats and socialists and their Republican puppets, reviewing Steve Bannon’s podcast?”

The congressman suggested the contempt vote would not be happening if Democrats had a budget reconciliation deal to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“Can’t imagine that would be the case if they actually had a bill, a reconciliation deal, legislation to help the American people,” he said.

He also dismissed the notion advanced by Democrats that the select committee and its actions are being undertaken in the name of democracy.

“We’re not here because of democracy,” said the Florida man. “Save me the alligator tears on that. These are the folks who assaulted our democracy for two years under the specter of the Russia hoax.”

Gaetz said the charge isn’t about congressional process because if it were, “Democrats would be doing what they have done in other cases: they would go to court.”

He called the contempt charge a matter of politics.

“And because they can’t build back better, they’ve just decided to build back meaner.”

Watch above via CNN.

