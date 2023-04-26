CNN’s Michael Smerconish interviewed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during prime time on Tuesday night to get the latest from inside the House GOP Conference on the fight to raise the debt ceiling.

Smerconish introduced the interview noting that if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling the country could face an economically catastrophic default on its debt. He played a clip of President Joe Biden from earlier in the day quoting former President Donald Trump saying it’s unthinkable to use the debt ceiling as a “negotiating wedge.”

Smerconish went on to say the issue is a “massive leadership test” for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who is trying to pass his own plan to raise the debt ceiling while cutting federal spending. “He needs to secure 218 votes to pass his plan and send it to a near-certain defeat in the Senate. If he loses five, he can’t get it done unless he has Democrats on his side,” Smerconish noted, adding:

So the question is, can the speaker get this done with only Republicans? Did the deal that he cut to become speaker limit his options? One of the debt plan holdouts is Matt Gaetz. Yes, the same thorn in McCarthy’s side who delayed his election as speaker. The GOP congressman from Florida. He joins me now. Congressman, welcome back. So when did Republicans find religion on spending?

“Well, I think you’ve seen a little more than a dozen of us never vote for an increase in the debt limit. And so to do so, there has to be substantial downward pressure on spending. We’re deeply concerned about a $32 trillion debt,” replied Gaetz.

Later in the interview Gaetz, who turned in a notably polished performance lacking the bombast he is known for, confirmed that tying spending cuts to raising the debt ceiling was part of the deal McCarthy secured to become House speaker.

Smerconish also pushed Gaetz on whether or not McCarthy had to votes to pass his plan. “The caucus is 222. You know the math. He can lose, Speaker McCarthy can lose four right now. How many holdouts are there, yourself included?” Smerconish asked.

“Twice that,” replied the hard-right, pro-Trump Florida Republican.

“So I do not expect that there will be a vote as planned tomorrow on the McCarthy debt limit increase. I think there are still a few details we have to work out on work requirements on some of the Green New Deal tax credits that we would like to see repealed,” Gaetz added.

“And there’s some disagreement in our conference about that and if we’re able to get that done. I don’t think it’ll be tomorrow. I think that there’s still some time for the cement to dry. So it may very well be that what we send out of the house with 218 votes is the only thing we can get 218 votes for. Mr. Schumer and President Biden should take note of that,” Gaetz concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

