In an appearance on The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton on Fox News, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defended President Donald Trump against critics who say he has turned the GOP into a “cult of personality” by saying that was “a good thing” compared to “establishment Republicans” like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) who “had no personality at all.”

Host Steve Hilton asked Gaetz about the “conservative populist movement that the president initiated,” and what he predicted its future would be.

Gaetz replied that the establishment was underestimating Trump and his influence.

“It’s just really funny to hear some of the establishment Republicans talk about MAGA world as a cult of personality,” said Gaetz. “I think they’re confused because many of their champions like Mitt Romney and John Kasich had no personality at all.”

“Having a little personality and animating our values with a little bit of energy is a good thing,” he continued. “It’s the stuff of winning and it’s why in tens of days I believe the country will re-elect Donald Trump and keep the good times rolling.”

Gaetz also said that Trump needed to be re-elected to because otherwise, “some of the establishment voices that are still in our party, still in our leadership, folks like Liz Cheney who would want to invade everywhere and invite everyone to our country would try to reassert themselves at the top of the party.”

