Congressman Matt Gaetz is an ardent defender of President Donald Trump’s, but even for him Rudy Giuliani’s travels to Ukraine yet again are “weird.”

He said as much on CNN last week and reiterated “it is weird that he’s over there” to George Stephanopoulos this morning. Gaetz added that he’s encouraged to hear the president say Giuliani wants to talk to Congress.

“I believe that the president urging Mayor Giuliani to provide that clarity to the Congress will be helpful in resolving what seems to be odd having him over there at this time,” Gaetz added.

Stephanopoulos asked if Gaetz wants to hear from people like Giuliani and Mike Pompeo.

Gaetz responded, “The president has to make decisions not only for him but for the presidency.”

He said it would be to Trump’s advantage to bring in witnesses “who could exculpate him,” but he also argued “we want to preserver an executive branch where there are out of the box strategy sessions, where people come up with crazy ideas and reject those ideas and hone them.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

