Federal investigators are reportedly trying to interview two key witnesses as they continue to gather evidence for their investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) alleged sex trafficking.

For weeks, Gaetz has been under a political firestorm amid accusations of child sex trafficking, soliciting sex with a minor, and other acts of alleged misbehavior. As the Justice Department considers the evidence against Gaetz and the charges they might bring against him, CNN reports that investigators are seeking the cooperation of a former Capitol Hill intern who once dated the congressman.

The report says the woman did not work in Gaetz’s office, but she was on a trip Gaetz took to the Bahamas 3 years ago, and investigators think she could have insight into the congressman’s alleged drug use and payments to women for sex. CNN says she “was also involved in some of the financial transactions that the FBI has obtained” in connection to the Gaetz case.

The other person of interest is Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who has been intertwined with the Gaetz allegations even as he faces his own minor sex trafficking indictment. There has been speculation about whether Greenberg would flip on Gaetz, especially after his lawyer heavily suggested as much while speaking to reporters a month ago. Greenberg’s cooperation could be an even greater development now, following a recent report saying he wrote a letter to Roger Stone admitting he and Gaetz paid for sex with underage women.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]