Matt Lauer Resurfaces at CNN Chief Jeff Zucker’s Birthday Party

After getting the boot from NBC in 2017, Matt Lauer fled to his Hamptons home where he’s been in hiding for more than a year, making a few rare appearances in Manhattan (he sold his Upper East Side apartment last year.)

The former Today show star has now resurfaced, according to Page Six, making an appearance at the birthday party of CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

The CNN chief’s 54th birthday was feted at the McKittrick Hotel on Saturday, and guests included CNN exec Allison Gollust and Zucker’s kids, per Page Six.

Zucker served as Lauer’s executive producer when he worked at the Today show. He would eventually climb the ladder to the top job at NBC Universal, before leaving to head up CNN.

Since Lauer, the face of Today for years, was fired from NBC over sexual misconduct allegations, he has maintained a low profile. Often spotted around the Hamptons, Lauer is going through a divorce with Annette Roque, his second wife.

