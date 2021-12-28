Matt Schlapp echoed podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday, saying that former First Lady Michelle Obama might have a chance to win if she runs for president in 2024.

On Monday, Rogan discussed the prospect of Obama running and winning a hypothetical 2024 campaign on The Joe Rogan Experience while talking with guest Tim Dillon. Rogan cited what he said were the former first lady’s many positives attributes.

“Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in [Kamala] Harris,” Rogan said. “Harris comes back as the Vice President and Michelle Obama is the President. We get a double dose of diversity.”

“I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” Rogan also added. “She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, filling in as the host of Hannity Tuesday, played a portion of the Rogan clip and talked it over with Schlapp and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

“It’s very interesting with the identity politics of the Democratic Party, this new socialist Democratic Party,” Schlapp said. “I mean I look at Joe Biden, I don’t know him personally. He sure doesn’t seem like he’s physically or mentally up to another presidential race, unless they can do one of these pseudo-presidential races where he stays in his basement with Hunter and everybody can vote as many times as they want through the mail.”

Schlapp said he thinks it’s unlikely Biden will run again.

“So now you have the identity politics of picking Kamala Harris,” Schlapp said, asking, “Why?” The chair of the American Conservative Union quickly answered his own question.

“Well, she’s a woman, she’s a woman of color, she comes from California, she’s very left wing,” he said. “Now they have this problem of, ‘Oh my God, they’ve gotten to see Kamala Harris, and she’s terrible.’

“I mean where is she, on planet Mars during all of this? I mean they don’t put her out at all because she’s not able to connect to the American people,” he continued. “So they’re gonna replace Kamala Harris. They gotta look to the identity politics, and I have to say, Michelle Obama fits that type of thinking. Another woman of color who’s obviously got good poll numbers.”

Schlapp concluded, “It’s a very interesting idea.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com