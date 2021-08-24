Matthew Dowd On Afghanistan Evacuation: Biden ‘Should be Congratulated on The Way This Was Done’

Matthew Dowd continued to defend President Joe Biden on Afghanistan, saying he’s “done an extremely good job” thus far.

Dowd, who was George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign chief strategist, but has become a GOP critic, called the media coverage and criticism “way over the top” on Sunday and commended the actions the president has taken.

On Tuesday he doubled down on that assessment in a segment with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, who noted the president’s approval rating has dropped in recent polls.

She brought up the serious bipartisan criticism Biden has received over the chaos in Afghanistan (including correspondents from multiple news outlets) and concerns about the August 31st deadline, while noting the progress made on getting thousands of people evacuated. She asked, “Is Biden just inherently betting that the American people are with him on this in the long run? Do you think he is making the right bet?”

Dowd said he has “lauded the president from the very beginning” on this, saying Biden was “dealt a horrible situation, and as of today, he’s done an extremely good job in this situation.”

He pointed to the 70,000 people who have been evacuated in the past eight days, and even went so far as to say, “I actually think the president, from what he was dealt and what he’s done over the course of the last week, should be congratulated on the way this was done.”

At one point Dowd remarked, “Every Afghan that wants to get out is not going to be able to get out. That’s not what this is about. It’s not about getting every Afghan that wants to leave out, it’s about getting all Americans out and those Afghans with special visas out of the country. We cannot keep setting the bar in a different place.”

“We have great compassion for all Afghans who feel like they’re in a country now that they don’t want to belong in anymore, but there’s millions of refugees around the world who feel the exact same way about the countries they’re in, and we as America can’t bring every single person in that wants to come in.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

