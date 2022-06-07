Matthew McConaughey Tells Fox News Extreme Politics to Blame for Shootings: ‘Extreme Right and Extreme Left… Have the Microphones’

Matthew McConaughey ripped the country’s political extremes on Tuesday during an interview on Fox News about the Uvalde massacre.

On Special Report, the actor told host Bret Baier the killings of 19 children and two teachers in his hometown are so shocking that people might be willing to compromise.

Hours after he said at the White House he wants to see the minimum age to buy a rifle changed from 18 to 21, he told Fox News the country’s political extremes have hijacked the debate about how to protect people.

“You spoke today about how most of the country is kind of in the middle, one way or the other,” Baier said of McConaughey’s remarks about recent mass shootings. McConaughey responded:

I think we’re being told we’re more divided than we are. I think that the veil over the masses’ eyes, I think we got the numbers. We got to pull that veil off, quit drinking the Kool-Aid, because we’re hearing it from both sides, extreme right and extreme left, and they have the microphones. The masses have the numbers, we’ve got to take the mic back. Kick them off democracy’s boat, and say, “No, you’re not steering this Boat.”

The actor concluded he is a “centrist,” and said he believes a majority of people are aligned with him.

With regard to how to come to an agreement on issues such as gun laws, red flag laws, and the country’s mental health issues, he opined people should focus on what unites them.

“Are you a father?” he asked Baier, to which the host responded, “Yeah. I have two boys.”

McConaughey concluded, “Me too. Now, I bet you and I can get something done talking about being dads, giving a damn about our kids and their futures. I bet we can come to an agreement on that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

