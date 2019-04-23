Maxine Waters Continues Calls for Impeachment: The Public Will Pressure Congress to Act

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) continued her spirited calls for impeaching Donald Trump even as Democratic leaders try to tone down talk of removing the president.

“We are in a fight with a president that has no respect for the Congress,” Waters began while on Hardball with Chris Matthews tonight.

Matthews asked Waters when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) will realize this “guy is acting like he’s king and we have got to impeach him.”

“I don’t know when they will come to that conclusion,” she replied. “I know that as leaders, they have the responsibility to try and hold our caucus together and to try and do and lead in the best way they think will help us to be successful.”

She continued:

“If they believe that now is not the time for impeachment, they will keep trying and go down that road. The American people, in the final analysis, is going to push on the Congress to do the impeachment. My calls are overwhelming in my office about impeachment. I have so many calls and 90 percent of all the calls that I’m getting, people see me on the street and they are talking about impeachment. ‘When are you going to impeach?'”

Waters concluded her quote with a call for impeachment as soon as possible.

“I think as the level of interest and the level of not putting up with this president any longer comes to the forefront and lays on and leans on and pressures the Congress of the United States, we are going have to do it,” the chair of the House Financial Services Committee said. “We are going to have to impeach. I just wish it was sooner than later.”

Matthews praised the lawmaker for her commitment to the impeachment message, saying he is “impressed” because Waters reminds him of politician Willie Brown‘s speech at the 1972 Democratic National Convention where he “yell[ed] out, ‘Give me back my delegation!'”

“You are like that,” Matthews added.

“You are so welcome, and let’s keep going,” Waters replied, before saying she “would love to see” an MSNBC “town hall on impeachment.”

As for Pelosi, the House speaker has said “we aren’t there yet” when addressing impeachment.

“There are many ways to hold the president of the United States accountable,” Pelosi continued. “This is about being totally free from passion, from prejudice, from politics. It’s about the presentation of the facts, and when we have the facts, we’ll have a better idea about how we go forward.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

