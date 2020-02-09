comScore
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Bring Down the House at Oscars With Hilarious Medley of Costume-Related Songs

By Josh FeldmanFeb 9th, 2020, 9:22 pm

SNL alumni Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig announced two of the big winners at the Oscars tonight and had a little musical fun before announcing the nominees for Best Costume Design.

They proceeded to perform a little customer-related medley for the audience, from “These Boots Are Made for Walking” to “Devil With a Blue Dress On.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

