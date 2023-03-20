‘Maybe He Does Want a Perp Walk’: George Conway Suggests Trump Wants to Be Seen Handcuffed ‘To Inflame His Supporters’

Conservative attorney George Conway floated the possibility that former President Donald Trump wants to be perp-walked to rile up his supporters.

Conway’s remarks come as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly weighs indicting the former president for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. The former pornographic actress says she had an affair with Trump, whose attorney gave her $130,000 to keep it quiet.

Appearing on Monday’s All In, Conway was asked by Chris Hayes whether Trump will simply surrender if he is indicted.

“Are you confident – having a sense of the man’s psychology as you do – that he will actually do this by the book and self-surrender and just get it over with?” Hayes asked.

“I’m not confident of that at all,” Conway replied. “I think anything is possible with this guy. I think he could decide to drag it out, to create more controversy. I mean, this is the man who refused to leave the White House two years ago. So, I think we won’t be able to know what he’s going to do until he actually does it.”

Hayes said that historically speaking, when Trump has had a choice between complying and pushing the envelope, he chooses the latter option.

“This is another such fork in the road,” he said.

“And that’s quite possible,” Conway responded. “Then he gets the perp walk that he – I should think he doesn’t want – but maybe he does want it. Maybe he does want a perp walk in order to inflame his supporters. You just cannot predict the psychology on this. He will go back and forth and we will see what he does and when he does it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

