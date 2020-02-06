2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responded to a clip of an Iowa Caucus woman who pulled her support for the former South Bend mayor after learning he was gay, during an appearance on The View Thursday.

In the viral video, which was captured during the Iowa Caucuses, the woman asked, “Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete? Are you kidding?… Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

Upon being asked about the video, Buttigieg said, “What I want her to know is that I’m running to be her president too.”

“Of course, I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about, that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she’s married,” he continued. “But if she can’t see that, and even if because she can’t see that she won’t vote for me, I am still, if I am elected president, going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves, as I will work to serve every American, whether they supported me or not.”

The View co-host Joy Behar replied, “Mayor Pete, it’s about religion with a lot of people. It’s not that they just think you’re gay so it’s a deal breaker, they think it says this in The Bible, see, and that’s the thing to overcome. How are you going to overcome religious… I call it religious bigotry, but maybe they don’t see it that way?”

“We all come at faith in a different way. This is a country that belongs to people of every religion and of no religion,” Buttigieg noted. “But I’ve been very open about my faith because I want to remind people that you don’t have to vote a certain way because of your faith, and if your faith guides you, I think at a time like this, what about if I was hungry and you fed me?”

“What about if I was a stranger and you welcomed me? What about seeking leaders who walk in humility and decency?” he concluded. “Does your faith have anything to say about that?”

Watch above via ABC.

