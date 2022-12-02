McCarthy Brushes Off Right-Wing Criticism of Him Attending State Dinner with Hunter Biden – Who He Plans to Investigate

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) brushed off criticism from his right Friday after he attended a state dinner where Hunter Biden was also present a day earlier.

McCarthy visited President Joe Biden’s White House soiree where France’s president and first lady were guests list. Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron were honored by the Bidens.

Other guests included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert, and Jennifer Garner. The New York Times published a full guest list.

Hunter Biden, whose laptop has been the subject of endless reporting and scandal, was also at the dinner. Given that McCarthy has pledged to probe the Biden family and the president’s son for corruption, many on the right again blew the whistle on McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker.

Many asked why McCarthy would rub elbows with someone whose actions allegedly compromised the integrity of the country’s executive branch. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted, “Tonight Kevin McCarthy had dinner with Hunter Biden at a state dinner with Macron to rally support for more US aid to Ukraine. He should not be Speaker.”

Tonight Kevin McCarthy had dinner with Hunter Biden at a state dinner with Macron to rally support for more US aid to Ukraine. He should not be Speaker. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 2, 2022

Newsmax host Greg Kelly, a staunch McCarthy opponent, also weighed in.

“I’d rather go to a RED LOBSTER than be with RATS at the White House,” he wrote on Twitter.

Why we HATE the swamp: Kevin McCarthy is in It for the STATUS and Perks. He should have been home last night preparing SUBPOENAS for Fauci and HUNTER. He left Good candidates Unfunded (Majewski) -I'd rather go to a RED LOBSTER than be with RATS at the White House. pic.twitter.com/6EhDSXcOUI — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 2, 2022

On Friday night’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, the host quizzed the GOP leader about his drinking habits, his opinion on lobster, and what he had to say to those who found his presence at the Biden party suspect.

“They are saying you are mingling with Hunter, meanwhile you are supposed to provide oversight,” Jesse Watters noted. “Are you worried about this?”

McCarthy responded, “I’m not worried about this at all. There is a responsibility also as a nation of one that from our allies and others we need to work together and I’m going to work together with anybody that wants to work to make the best.”

Asked if he interacted with Hunter Biden, McCarthy said, “I saw Hunter from afar.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

