McConnell Doubles Down on Support For Ukraine, Vows on Fox News He’s Going ‘to Help Explain’ Importance of Defeating Russia

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Fox News’s Dana Perino on Thursday that he will help to explain to the American people how “enormously important” U.S. support for Ukraine is in defending America’s position in the world.

Perino and McConnell began the interview by discussing the Chinese geopolitical threat to the U.S. and McConnell noted that China has sided with Russia and Iran in Ukraine.

Perino then asked McConnell to weigh in on the current state of play regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both on the battlefield and in domestic politics.

“We’re listening to the Ukrainians saying they don’t have enough ammo. And even our Defense Department is saying we might have to figure out a way to get more funding so that we have enough ammo for ourselves and to give to allies like Ukraine. What is Biden’s responsibility in trying to make sure that people in America whose support for Ukraine is softening will want to continue to try to help them?” Perino asked.

“Well, I’m going to try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now,” McConnell replied, adding:

It will save us an enormous amount of money down the road if the Ukrainians can succeed. They’re not asking for any of our personnel. They’re asking us for financial help. The Europeans are stepping up. They’ve done an awful lot that seems not to be recognized. For example, handling enormous numbers of refugees. In terms of the cost of it, Dana, it’s about .02 percent of our gross domestic product. We are also monitoring very carefully the money that’s being spent. There should be a bipartisan support for this. My biggest criticism of the president is he seems not to have done enough soon enough. Had he moved more rapidly, we might have been able to help the Ukrainians have even more success than they’ve already had. But it seems like these weapons systems tend to get there a little too late, on every occasion.

“Exactly,” agreed Perino.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry Public opinion is sliding, but I want to reassure the American people this is enormously important. We need to stay together on a bipartisan basis in our country and defend these people who are bravely fighting for freedom and democracy in Ukraine,” McConnell concluded.

The interview concluded with a discussion about the GOP possibly flipping Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) U.S. Senate seat in 2024 – a prospect McConnell argued looked very strong for the party.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

