Congress finally reconvened after Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a excoriating condemnation of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the building.

“The United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs, or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” McConnell said.

McConnell did not go as far as some other Republicans have in directly blaming the president for the rioting, but instead said that Congress will go back to its role certifying the election results and “will not be deterred.”

“They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed,” he said.

