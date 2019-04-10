McConnell on GOP/Trump Health Care Push: Won’t Spend Time on Things That Have ‘No Chance of Becoming Law’

Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the Republicans’ plan for health care after getting Obamacare repealed.

After asking McConnell for his response to Bernie Sanders‘ Medicare for All proposal, Baier asked, “Where is the GGP plan on health care?”

McConnell said he favors working on “niche fixes” to improve the current system, before saying next year there’s going to be a debate in America “about whether we want to turn America into a socialist country.”

“You backed off last week taking another run at trying to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Baier asked. “Did the president get too far over his skis there?”

“Look, we made that effort last Congress, it didn’t work,” McConnell responded. “Clearly the Democratic House is not going to pass it. So we’re not going to spend time in the Senate on things that have literally no chance of becoming law.”

Baier asked what happens if the Supreme Court ultimately rules Obamacare is unconstitutional. McConnell said, “Then we’ll have to revisit the whole matter.”

He said people should let Congress work on “modest fixes,” but Baier pointed out, “You know that’s not how the president talks about it. He says get rid of ObamaCare after the election now.”

“After he and I had this discussion, he indicated he would come up with a plan and run on it during the campaign,” McConnell said. “And if the Republicans were able to regain the House and all of the Senate, that would be a time to us to be voting on it.”

You can watch a clip from the interview above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

