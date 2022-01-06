McEnany Rips ‘Stunning’ Suggestion Biden Should Scold Unvaccinated More, Cites ‘Mafia-Like’ Speeches

On Fox’s Outnumbered on Jan. 6, the panel spent a great deal of time on the biggest news topic of the day: a speech by Joe Biden from September, which Kayleigh McEnany described as “mafia-like.”

“The fight against Covid seems to have turned into a war on the unvaccinated, said Emily Compagno to begin the segment. The discussion featured a clip from Wednesday’s White House briefing, in which Jen Psaki was asked by a Politico reporter why Biden doesn’t spend more time “scolding” people who are unvaccinated.

After the clip aired, Compagno asked McEnany for her take.

“Stunning,” said McEnany. “Because guess what? President Biden has spent a lot of time scolding the unvaccinated.”

“We all remember his September 10th speech. It was a mafia-like speech where he announced a vaccine mandate. Some of his language I have for you from that speech,” said McEnany, who quoted Biden saying things like “vaccinated people have the right to be angry,” and “our patience is wearing thin.”

“This is verbatim language from the President of the United States,” she said. “So, I’m not sure if that reporter was napping during that speech.”

“This language has been used continually, it’s not productive, it’s the, quote, ‘pissed off approach,’ the same one that the French president wants to use, and it simply has not worked,” she continued.

“Share the science, share the data,” McEnany concluded. “But don’t cajole people and scold them, because that will not coerce them into action.”

Compagno turned to anchor Harris Faulkner to ask about the “mob mentality that we’ve been seeing here, across social media especially, that just has an utter lack of grace for those who have chosen not to be unvaxxed for personal reasons or medical reasons.”

She brought up the recent death of Kelly Ernby in California, who was attacked on social media for having spoken against mandates prior to her death from Covid.

“We are fast becoming a society of cowards who are faceless on Twitter,” said Faulkner. “I don’t even trust people’s avatars anymore. They should just put up a sign that says ‘I’m a coward.'”

“This has always been a fluid situation, we’ve known that. But we don’t have to hate each other for it,” said Faulkner. “But the president fuels this, too.”

“It is time to talk openly and not hate each other for having questions, or a different opinion,” she said. “I mean that is where we live, that is America. And even if people in the White House don’t like it, it’s still true about us. We need to show them.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

