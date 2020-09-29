comScore

Media and Political Figures Pour Out Well-Wishes for Meghan McCain’s Baby Girl Named Liberty Sage

By Ken MeyerSep 29th, 2020, 11:30 am

Meghan McCain gave birth to her first child last night, drawing congratulations and well wishes from across the political and media spheres.

The View co-host and daughter to the late senator John McCain welcomed a baby girl on Monday alongside her husband, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech. ABC announced that the baby has been named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, and that she and her mother are both doing well.

On Tuesday, McCain’s colleagues on The View opened the show by celebrating the news and offering congratulations to their co-host. This came after numerous prominent individuals offered McCain a hearty congrats online.

