Meghan McCain gave birth to her first child last night, drawing congratulations and well wishes from across the political and media spheres.

The View co-host and daughter to the late senator John McCain welcomed a baby girl on Monday alongside her husband, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech. ABC announced that the baby has been named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, and that she and her mother are both doing well.

On Tuesday, McCain’s colleagues on The View opened the show by celebrating the news and offering congratulations to their co-host. This came after numerous prominent individuals offered McCain a hearty congrats online.

Congratulations to my friends @MeghanMcCain and @bdomenech on their new baby girl! I adore her name … LIBERTY. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/qEuntoOroy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 29, 2020

She’s a beauty and I can’t wait to meet her. Congratulations @MeghanMcCain @bdomenech. Love you all. Welcome to the world, sweet Liberty. ♥️🇺🇸 https://t.co/5tGVZR7fJN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 29, 2020

Congrats to @MeghanMcCain !! Love the name!!! — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) September 29, 2020

Congrats to @MeghanMcCain and Ben on their new addition! So happy for you both. https://t.co/Rc0JJk7l2Z — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) September 29, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]