Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik said Fox News is “playing into the hands of Vladimir Putin” by “seeding” pro-Russia conspiracy theories in defense of President Donald Trump.

Zurawik was on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, and Brian Stelter asked if he thinks Fox will become more influential on Trump as the impeachment process plays out. Zurawik said it will “because [Trump] needs it so much,” and with the exceptions of a few Fox News figures, the network is “so all-in with him.”

Zurawik went on to say Fox and the right-wing media are “so happy to just take talking points from the White House and not have to think.” He also argued that this has caused “cognitive dissonance and confusion” for Fox since the White House “has been so scattershot and inconsistent” with their impeachment defenses.

“First it was illegitimate, then it was just hearsay, then it was wait its not Trump who should be investigated for Russian interference, it’s George Soros and the State Department and Ukraine,” Zurawik said. “The most dangerous thing that the right-wing media is doing, and Fox is leading the pack on this, is seeding the mainstream media – and Fox is part of it – with these conspiracy theories, because when you get to a conspiracy theory and nobody knows what to believe and it’s all confusion, you are playing into the hands of Vladimir Putin. That is his strategy for post-Soviet Russia.”

