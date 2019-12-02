Law&Crime, Mediaite’s sister site founded by Dan Abrams, is launching two new true-crime series on Facebook Watch: Vanished and Buried With Love. Both series will run for 8 episodes.

“There is a huge appetite for true crime on Facebook, as evidenced by the literally thousands of private group Pages dedicated to solving and following crime,” said Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman in a statement. “We are excited to provide a new way to tap into this community through compelling short-form storytelling. We also hope our stories will make a difference, and help solve some of these tragic cases.”

Vanished will focus on missing children — and, according to a press release, “seeks the public’s help in finding them.” Each episode will cover a still unsolved case, starting December 15, and airing on Sundays.

Buried With Love follows the tragic case of Ohio high school student Brooke Skylar Richardson, who was charged with murder after police found her newborn baby buried in her backyard. Richardson gave birth in 2016 — in secret — just two days after her senior prom. Buried With Love will air on Thursdays, starting December 26.

Both shows will be executive produced by Rachel Stockman and Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst, host of A&E’s LivePD and founder of Mediaite and Law&Crime. Vanished is also executive produced by George Plamondon and Buried with Love by Whitney Ellis.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]