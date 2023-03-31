Mediaite’s Colby Hall Busts Dershowitz Seconds After He Claims There’s ‘Nothing’ to Trump Indictment — That He Hasn’t Seen

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall threw cold water on Alan Dershowitz’s dismissal of the indictment of former President Donald Trump in a Friday morning appearance on NewsNation.

Dershowitz reacted to news of Trump’s indictment by echoing the former president’s recent claims that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is politically motivated. Trump has consistently criticized the district attorney since reports surfaced an indictment was being readied based on alleged hush money payments Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The Republican leader has denied any wrongdoing.

According to Dershowitz, Bragg should be spending his time going after any potential media leakers.

The lawyer said:

When you are trying to indict the man who’s running against the current president from your own political party, you better have a slam dunk case. And as far as I can tell, we haven’t seen the indictment yet. There is nothing there. But why isn’t Bragg trying to indict, prosecute and convict the person who violated New York felony law by leaking the grand jury proceedings? Yesterday, The New York Times reported, according to four people, this grand jury had indicted, That is a secret under the law and no one is allowed to leak it subject to a criminal punishment of years in prison. So I challenge Bragg going after a criminal who we know has committed a crime, rather than targeting somebody, targeting somebody who you can’t paint on.

Dershowitz argued that because what is at dispute is the actual disclosure of these payments that Bragg’s office “will never” be able to prove the alleged crime. “If his name was not Donald Trump and it wasn’t New York City, no prosecutor would dream of bringing this case,” he said.

Dershowitz also said that Bragg better have a “slam dunk case,” adding that while we haven’t seen the indictment yet, as far as he could tell, “there is nothing there.” Hall tweeted that moment, which you can see below.

Hall appeared only moments after Dershowitz to point out that the person who leaked news of a potential Trump indictment was the former president himself.

Alan Dershowitz claims "nothing there" in Trump's charges mere seconds after admitting he hasn't seen the indictment yet. pic.twitter.com/A3jJzUBjBc — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 31, 2023

“I don’t know of a leak,” he said. “I know that we first learned of the potential arrest of Donald Trump over this indictment from Donald Trump himself. So he announced on Truth Social that ten days ago or so, on a Saturday that he was going to be arrested last Tuesday and that he called for protest. And there was, you know, the NYPD put up barriers that came and went. So if there was a leak to his potential arrest, the first person that reported that was, in fact, Donald Trump.”

Hall also called out Dershowitz and others for dismissing the Trump indictment while simultaneously admitting they hadn’t actually seen it.

“I will say that one of the things that’s sort of really insulting to me or kind of crazy about this, the media coverage, here is what Dershowitz just said. He said that he doesn’t know what this indictment is, but then insisted that it’s nothing,” he said. “Those two things can’t be true. It may end up being nothing, but you can’t claim that there is nothing there unless we’ve looked at the indictment.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com