Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall defended CNN’s controversial hire of former Rep. Sean Duffy, warning that networks couldn’t afford to ignore conspiracies shared by people like Duffy.

Hall was speaking on a Reliable Sources panel discussion with journalist Irin Carmon and CNN commentator Aisha Moodie-Mills, moderated by Brian Stelter.

Stelter referred to Hall’s op-ed on Mediaite, which praised CNN’s hiring of Duffy as good for the national debate.

“You know 40% of Americans, 60 million people-plus voted for President Trump,” Hall said. “There are a lot of debunked conspiracy theories and falsehoods that are out there, some of which are being promoted by Sean Duffy,” noting that, in his opinion “it’s better to have a discourse and a dialogue with someone,” than ignore them.

“Disinformation and conspiracy theory is like a virus,” he said. “Do you want to ignore that — and let it metastasize — or do you want to engage it with radiation therapy and try and contain it?”

“This is an interesting time in the media,” Moodie-Mills said. “We have an opportunity, those of us who are fact-based and credible, we can call each other out.”

Carmon said she was happy there was a dialogue and fact-checking but added “to pay them and give them a title … because there are journalists here every day who are trying to make sense of what is real and not real … to give someone that title to have debunked conspiracy theories and spout bigotry I think diminishes it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]