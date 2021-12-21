Mediaite’s Colby Hall Lauds Bill O’Reilly for Cajoling Trump’s New Vaccination Stance: ‘Our Nation Turns Its Lonely Eyes’ to You

Mediaite’s Colby Hall credited Bill O’Reilly for former President Donald Trump speaking out in favor of vaccines.

Hall joined NewsNation Prime’s Marni Hughes on Monday night, during which the anchor cited his recent story on Trump and O’Reilly’s “History Tour.”

During their tour, the pair revealed that they were both triple-vaccinated, receiving some boos from the audience — which both quickly objected to.

“Bill O’Reilly should be lauded for his asking a question that many in conservative media circles cower from for fear of offending or even losing, an audience that is virulently against the anti-virus inoculation,” wrote Hall of the moment. “And kudos to the former president for not pussy-footing around in answering, and receiving the smattering of boos with some grace and laughter.”

Hall continued to praise O’Reilly and Trump for backing the vaccine during a time when the shots have been demonized and politicized by many on the far-right (and far-left, to be frank).

“This was a significant story, and largely because former President Trump just gave permission to his base to get the booster, get vaccinated, but also gave them a very specific direction — don’t undermine the vaccine,” Hall said. “Let’s use this as something to be proud of.”

Hall went on to note that as Covid-19 cases surge amid the outbreak of the omicron variant, many are beginning to recognize the dangers of making a political point over the vaccine.

“Trump may have saved lives, O’Reilly may have saved lives, by giving permission to his most loyal followers. It’s ok to get vaccinated, and they should because science is real,” Hall added.

Hughes noted that the former president did not launch a campaign promoting the vaccine, but just answered a question on the topic before moving on.

“That’s true and there are no heroes here in that light, but it is not insignificant that he did make that pivot on that alone,” Hall said. “And I will say if there is a hero here, our nation turns its lonely eyes to Bill O’Reilly, who has a big enough ego to confront Trump.”

“It feels very clear to me that O’Reilly just said to Trump, ‘Why aren’t you taking a victory lap over this? Why aren’t you telling your base to get vaccinated?'” he continued. “I think in today’s media landscape, there are very few people who are bold enough to confront Trump and say, ‘Dude, you’re getting this wrong.'”

Trump has limited his interviews in the past few years exclusively to politically like-minded individuals who not only present as allies but seem unwilling to ask Trump any tough or challenging questions.

O’Reilly is cut from a different time and place and appears to have been willing to have given the former president some unsolicited advice that Trump not only followed but likely saved lives over.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

